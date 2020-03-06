American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

NYSE AEO opened at $11.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,758,000 after buying an additional 567,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 27.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

