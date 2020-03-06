AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of AmerisourceBergen worth $35,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.82.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

