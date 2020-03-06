Amigo’s (AMGO) “Not Rated” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Amigo (LON:AMGO)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Amigo in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amigo from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amigo from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amigo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 219 ($2.88).

AMGO traded down GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 24.75 ($0.33). 1,641,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.64, a current ratio of 22.39 and a quick ratio of 22.32. Amigo has a 1-year low of GBX 36.05 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 297.50 ($3.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $119.47 million and a PE ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 72.17.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

