Analysts Anticipate Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to Post ($0.68) EPS

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) have received an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Vivint Smart Home’s rating score has declined by 150% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $14.88 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vivint Smart Home an industry rank of 187 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on VVNT. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vivint Smart Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.54. 189,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,624. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $29.22.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

