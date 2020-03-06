Analysts Expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Will Announce Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.74. AON reported earnings per share of $3.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $10.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.88.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AON by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,848,000 after buying an additional 1,942,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,549,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,202,000 after acquiring an additional 879,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,214,000 after acquiring an additional 617,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,437,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,356,000 after acquiring an additional 342,904 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.81. 1,492,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,843. AON has a 12-month low of $160.29 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.29 and a 200 day moving average of $203.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

