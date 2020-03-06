Analysts Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLMD shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $5.14 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 22.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 90,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the period. 32.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.