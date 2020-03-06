Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Ross Stores from to in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.13.

Shares of ROST opened at $101.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

