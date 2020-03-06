Analysts Offer Predictions for PPD’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of PPD in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for PPD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

PPD stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60. PPD has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $33.23.

In other PPD news, insider Christopher Fikry acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Also, CEO David S. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. Insiders bought 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,150 over the last ninety days.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

