Apostolos Zafolias Sells 1,430 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $10,038.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Apostolos Zafolias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Apostolos Zafolias sold 584 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $4,128.88.

Shares of GNK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.01. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -104.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNK. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

