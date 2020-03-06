AppCoins Reaches Market Cap of $4.49 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. AppCoins has a market cap of $4.49 million and $478,314.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can now be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, BiteBTC, Huobi and IDEX. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Huobi, BiteBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

