APR Coin (APR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $212.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $61,089.00 and approximately $212.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get APR Coin alerts:

inSure (SURE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.08 or 0.00727513 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00014232 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 90.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006032 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,546,966 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.