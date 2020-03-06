AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:WAAS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.97. The company had a trading volume of 82,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,045. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $863.01 million, a P/E ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 0.88. AquaVenture has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.08.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

