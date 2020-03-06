Aragon (ANT) Reaches Market Cap of $43.69 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Aragon token can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00014596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, AirSwap and Upbit. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $43.69 million and approximately $304,815.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,814,628 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.one. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Liqui, IDEX, GOPAX, HitBTC, Upbit, Bitfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.