Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,739 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Arcosa worth $17,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Arcosa by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.19.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $43.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. Arcosa Inc has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

