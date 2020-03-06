Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%.

Shares of RCUS stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 454,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of -0.58. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

RCUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

