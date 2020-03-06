Aryacoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,116.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $525,700.00 and approximately $12,116.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000761 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000731 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,377,281 coins and its circulating supply is 127,777,292 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

