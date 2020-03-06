Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,890 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,544,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Assurant by 2,144.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 139,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 133,021 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Assurant news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $249,038.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Assurant from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $120.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.55 and a 200-day moving average of $129.27. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

