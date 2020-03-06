Auctus Price Tops $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Ethfinex. Auctus has a market capitalization of $361,152.00 and approximately $558.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,535,815 tokens. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

