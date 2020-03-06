Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 197.22% and a negative net margin of 237.51%.

Avinger stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.58. 221,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,382. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

