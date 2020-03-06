Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) by 4,235.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711,520 shares during the quarter. Azul makes up approximately 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Azul worth $31,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Azul by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul during the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Azul alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.18. Azul SA has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZUL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azul from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Azul from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Azul

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.