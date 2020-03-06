B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.41.

AEO opened at $11.86 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

