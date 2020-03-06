B. Riley Weighs in on Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $132.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

HT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of HT stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $552.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.33. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

In other news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 365,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,605.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $98,623.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,273,874.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 55,856 shares of company stock worth $680,828 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

