BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Acquires $29,202.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Joe Goyne purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.67 per share, with a total value of $29,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joe Goyne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BancFirst alerts:

On Tuesday, February 25th, Joe Goyne purchased 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $47.01. 179,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,908. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.91.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.