Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,154 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,376 shares during the quarter. Bancolombia comprises 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Bancolombia worth $31,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,261,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,119,000 after purchasing an additional 220,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,017,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,046,000 after buying an additional 199,803 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 24.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,946,000 after buying an additional 148,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 548,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after buying an additional 62,531 shares in the last quarter. 7.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIB. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bancolombia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of CIB stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bancolombia SA has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

