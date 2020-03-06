Bazooka Token Hits Market Cap of $33,381.00 (BAZ)

Bazooka Token (CURRENCY:BAZ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Bazooka Token has a total market capitalization of $33,381.00 and approximately $75,342.00 worth of Bazooka Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bazooka Token token can now be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bazooka Token has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bazooka Token Profile

Bazooka Token (CRYPTO:BAZ) is a token. Bazooka Token’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 701,462 tokens. Bazooka Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Baztoken. Bazooka Token’s official website is baztoken.io.

Buying and Selling Bazooka Token

