BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Purchases $16,920.00 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director James G. Rizzo acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $16,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,618 shares in the company, valued at $390,491.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BCBP stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 46,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,217. The firm has a market cap of $191.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. AJO LP raised its position in BCB Bancorp by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 160,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 103,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 73,503 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 42,663 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BCBP. DA Davidson downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

