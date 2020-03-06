Beacon Hits One Day Volume of $169.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $105,478.00 and approximately $169.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00349112 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004933 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000182 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,319,329 coins and its circulating supply is 1,184,508 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

