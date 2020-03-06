Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 163,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,968. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.79.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.