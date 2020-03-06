Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JCDXF. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays cut JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDXF stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 658 shares, compared to its average volume of 293. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.