Bitcoin Fast Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTCF)

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Fast has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Fast has a total market capitalization of $155,461.00 and approximately $659.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Fast coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Fast alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042062 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00070427 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,088.84 or 0.99789138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00078176 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000770 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000458 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Fast Profile

Bitcoin Fast is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,369,849 coins. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam. Bitcoin Fast’s official website is bitcoinfast.co.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Fast

Bitcoin Fast can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Fast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Fast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Fast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Fast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.