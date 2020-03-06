Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC on exchanges including Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Nanex. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $631,457.00 and $331.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00132667 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00113976 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002248 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000734 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Exrates, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

