Blockpass (PASS) Hits Market Cap of $328,386.00

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $328,386.00 and $9,864.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

