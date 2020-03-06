Blocktix (TIX) Trading Down 22.6% This Week

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Blocktix token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. Blocktix has a total market cap of $149,592.00 and approximately $20.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocktix has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocktix Profile

Blocktix was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

