B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) to Issue Dividend of GBX 15

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) declared a dividend on Friday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

B&M European Value Retail stock traded down GBX 8.10 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 316.80 ($4.17). The company had a trading volume of 3,381,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 365.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 375.23. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 313.10 ($4.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B&M European Value Retail to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 423 ($5.56).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

