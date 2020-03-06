Bonpay Market Capitalization Tops $108,134.00 (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Bonpay has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $108,134.00 and approximately $2,772.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonpay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bonpay Token Profile

Bonpay launched on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com. Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

