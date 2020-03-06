BOOM (BOOM) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $21,773.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,279,279 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,248,546 tokens. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

