Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Stake Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,078,000 after buying an additional 148,834 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock opened at $152.37 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.72.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

