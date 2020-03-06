Brokerages Anticipate INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect INmune Bio Inc (NASDAQ:INMB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.18). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover INmune Bio.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INMB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of INMB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,393. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 16.83, a current ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

In related news, major shareholder Linda F. Powers sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $1,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood.

