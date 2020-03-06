Brokerages Anticipate StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for StoneCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. StoneCo posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that StoneCo will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover StoneCo.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $46.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,638,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,798,000 after buying an additional 3,041,932 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,241,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 192,178.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,751,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,746 shares in the last quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $59,809,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $35,229,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneCo (STNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.