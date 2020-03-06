Brokerages Expect GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) will report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.40). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.04). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLYC shares. ValuEngine upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on GlycoMimetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GlycoMimetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

GLYC stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 14.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GlycoMimetics has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $152.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.60.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

