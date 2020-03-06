Brokerages Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to announce $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.64. Tractor Supply also reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.52.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.48. 1,761,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day moving average of $95.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $114.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

