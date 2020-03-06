Brokerages Set $0.75 Target Price for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CRRT)

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CRRT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $0.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.80) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned NexTier Oilfield Solutions an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

NASDAQ CRRT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. 169,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,116. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $4.36.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

