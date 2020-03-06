Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE BF.A traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,446. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.73. Brown-Forman has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $61.99.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 47.29% and a net margin of 25.25%.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

