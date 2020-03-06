BTC Lite Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. During the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. BTC Lite has a total market capitalization of $52,877.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

BTC Lite Token Profile

BTC Lite (BTCL) is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite. The official website for BTC Lite is btclite.org. BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.