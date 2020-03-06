Burst Price Up 45.5% Over Last Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Burst coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Livecoin and Bittrex. Burst has a total market cap of $13.15 million and $154,194.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Burst has traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,084,689,339 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

