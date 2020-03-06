Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $34,629.00

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges including BiKi and BCEX. Business Credit Substitute has a total market cap of $140,128.00 and $34,629.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute Token Profile

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,775,711 tokens. Business Credit Substitute’s official message board is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. Business Credit Substitute’s official website is www.bcachain.org/en.

Buying and Selling Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and BiKi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Substitute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Business Credit Substitute using one of the exchanges listed above.

