Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $13.94 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.94. The company has a market capitalization of $359.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

