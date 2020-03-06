Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.81 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 197.4% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM opened at $169.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $155.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.20, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.66.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $27,394.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $1,724,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,040 shares of company stock worth $76,647,448 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on salesforce.com from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.97.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.