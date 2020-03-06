Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 191,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

Chubb stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $131.63 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

