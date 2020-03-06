Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,478 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $19,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 176,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $5,202,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 198,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 35,658 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF opened at $30.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.